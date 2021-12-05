Konsa double earns Villa 2-1 win over Leicester in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ezri Konsa has scored twice as Aston Villa rallied to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League. Leicester went ahead through Harvey Barnes in the 14th. Konsa equalized in the 17th and grabbed the winner with a far-post header in the 54th. Villa has won three of Steven Gerrard’s four games in charge since he replaced Dean Smith last month and has climbed to 10th place in the league above Leicester. Jacob Ramsey was denied a first-half goal by VAR. That decision seemed to inspire Villa to a fine second-half display that ultimately sealed the game.