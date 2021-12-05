Hermosa, Cubaj lift Georgia Tech women over No. 20 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 14 points, including the winning free throws with 8.8 seconds left, Lorela Cubaj had a double-double and Georgia Tech upended No. 20 Georgia 55-54. After Hermosa’s free throws put the Yellow Jackets up 55-51, Sarah Ashlee Barker knocked down a 3-pointer at 4.5 seconds. Hermosa then missed two free throws 3.4 seconds. Following a timeout to advance the ball, Cubaj contested an unsuccessful shot near the right elbow by Que Morrison. Eylia Love also scored 14 points for the Yellow Jackets and Cubaj had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Morrison led the Bulldogs with 15 points.