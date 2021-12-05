Florida’s Napier plans to hire ‘unprecedented’ support staff

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida coach Billy Napier plans to hire an “unprecedented” support staff. Napier had close to 40 analysts at Louisiana-Lafayette and could end up with even more in Gainesville. In addition to a $7.5 million annual budget for 10 assistants, Napier got a $5 million pool to build a support staff that includes analysts. His vision for Florida, and athletic director Scott Stricklin’s willingness to make it a reality, stood out during Napier’s formal introduction Sunday. Stricklin said Napier explained the reason for needing resources, making it “really easy to want to invest in that.”