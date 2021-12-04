Tkachuk scores early in OT, leads Senators past Avalanche

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his second goal 51 seconds into overtime, giving the Ottawa Senators a 6-5 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Tkachuk added an assist. Tim Stutzle also added two goals and an assist. Josh Norris and Austin Watson also scored for the Senators, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. Anton Forsberg had 26 saves. Alex Newhook, Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche. Darren Helm and Tyson Jost also scored. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists. Jonas Johansson started the game for Colorado and allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen, who made his NHL debut and allowed two goals on 19 shots.