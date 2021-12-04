Shapen starts as Baylor QB for injured Bohanon in B12 game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen started for ninth-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 championship game against fifth-ranked Oklahoma State. He started in place of Gerry Bohanon for the second week in a row. Bohanon hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring late in the first half at Kansas State on Nov. 20. Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns last week against Texas Tech. The Bears had to win that game to get into the title game.