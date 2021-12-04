Proud Georgia defense humbled in SEC title game loss to Tide

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lost more than the Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama. Just in time for the College Football Playoffs, No. 1 Georgia’s proud defense also lost its shine and perhaps its bid to be regarded as one of the best in recent history. The Bulldogs, who led the nation in fewest yards and points allowed this season, were exposed by quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver Jameson Williams and Number 4 Alabama’s powerful offense in the 41-24 loss. Georgia is expected to keep a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. Coach Kirby Smart says the loss will “reinvigorate our energy.”