Ovechkin scores 750th career goal, Capitals beat Columbus

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season and the 750th of his NHL career to help the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 and snap a two-game skid. Ovechkin became the second-fastest player to reach the 750-goal mark and the fourth to score 20 or more in each of his first 17 seasons. Daniil Tarasov made 29 saves, but became the 152nd goaltender Ovechkin has scored on. Ovechkin is now 16 back of Jaromir Jagr for third place on the career goals list. The Blue Jackets have lost four in a row.