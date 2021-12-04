NZ spinner Ajaz Patel takes all 10 India wickets vs India

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Ajaz Patel has become just the third bowler in cricket history to take all 10 wickets in a test innings after taking 10-119 for New Zealand against India in Mumbai, the city where he was born. Jim Laker, for England against Australia in 1956 and Anil Kumble, for India against Pakistan in 1999, were the only bowlers to have previously taken all 10 wickets in a test innings. Patel took four wickets on day one and added another six on day two — two in his first over of the day and another four after lunch, as India was dismissed for 325 in the series-deciding test at Wankhede Stadium.