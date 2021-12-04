No. 12 BYU pulls out win at Missouri State 74-68

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 21 points, Te’Jon Lucas added 17 and No. 12 BYU pulled away in the final 90 seconds to defeat Missouri State 74-68. Trailing by 14 early in the second half the Bears clawed back and trailed 63-62 on a Gaige Prim layup with 1:38 to play. Barcello quickly responded with a jumper and had two free throws in a 7-0 burst and added another free throw as the surge became 10-2 and a 73-64 lead with 14 seconds left. Reserve Jaylen Minnett scored 19 for the Bears.