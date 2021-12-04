Montana State runs over UT Martin, into FCS quarterfinals

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for 183 yards, Isaiah Infanse added 176 yards, and Montana State dominated UT Martin, defeating the Skyhawks 26-7 in a second-round game of the FCS playoffs. Montana State outgained UT Martin 438 yards to 178 yards and kept the Skyhawks offense out of the end zone. The Skyhawks’ only score was a 68-yard fumble return by Jay Woods. Mellott’s breakaway 73-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter put MSU ahead 19-7 and Infanse added a 17-yard run for the final score. No. 8-seed Montana State advanced to the quarterfinals against top-seed Sam Houston.