By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and No. 24 Michigan beat San Diego State 72-58. The Wolverines went on a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead. The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley, who had 22 points. Michigan was coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina.