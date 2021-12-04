Davis, S. Dakota St. eliminate No. 4 seed Sac State, 24-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Davis had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Pierre Strong added 73 yards rushing and a score, and South Dakota State beat No. 4 seed Sacramento State 24-19 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Un-seeded South Dakota State (10-3), ranked No. 11 in the most recent FCS coaches poll, plays No. 5 seed Villanova in next weekend’s quarterfinals. The Hornets (9-3) had their program-record eight-game win streak snapped. After Sacramento State (9-3) went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Chris Oladokun hit Jadon Janke for a 29-yard game on third-and-3 before Strong capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run and the Jackrabbits led the rest of the way.