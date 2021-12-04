Man City goes top of EPL after Chelsea loses at West Ham

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Manchester City is on top of the English Premier League for the first time this season. After previous leader Chelsea lost to West Ham, City displayed total dominance in a 3-1 win at Watford that showed off the kind of fluid passing game that helped Pep Guardiola’s team win three of the last four leagues. Liverpool also moved ahead of Chelsea with a 1-0 win at Wolves. Newcastle earned its first league win by beating Burnley 1-0.