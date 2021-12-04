Ammendola out, Kessman in as Jets make change at kicker

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have released kicker Matt Ammendola and signed Alex Kessman from the practice squad. The change at kicker comes after the Jets held an open competition this week. Ammendola was just 13 of 19 on field goal attempts this season and missed three of his last six attempts. The first-year kicker from Oklahoma State was 2 for 8 on attempts 40 yards or longer including 0 for 3 on kicks of 50 or more yards. That prompted the Jets to sign Kessman to the practice squad last week. Coach Robert Saleh announced this week the job would be up for grabs.