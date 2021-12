FAR HILLS, N.J. (AP) — The USGA is adding another national championship, this one for golfers with disabilities. The U.S. Adaptive Open will start in July on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst. It’s for men and women who are either pros or amateurs. Players are eligible if they have physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities. Still to come are details on the 96-player field over 54 holes, and the format and other competition criteria.