No fans for Bayern’s Champions League game against Barcelona

MUNICH (AP) — No spectators will be allowed in the stadium next week when Bayern Munich hosts Barcelona in the Champions League because of stricter coronavirus measures. Bavaria governor Markus Söder says his state will bar fans from sports events starting Saturday. German federal and state leaders agreed on a maximum attendance of 15,000 on Thursday but states are allowed to set stricter rules if they wish. Bayern hosts Barcelona on Wednesday. Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stage but Barcelona will be eliminated if it fails to win and Benfica beats Dynamo Kyiv.