Nets escape Timberwolves 110-105 behind Durant’s 30

DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, including the clinching jumper with 11 seconds left, and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105. Durant was 12 of 13 on free throws and Patty Mills added 23 points for the Nets, who won for the fifth time in six games and improved their Eastern Conference-leading record to 16-6. James Harden finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 13 points. Former Nets guard D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points for the Timberwolves, who have lost three of five. Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards finished with 19 apiece, and Malik Beasley had 18.