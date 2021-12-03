Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:26 pm

Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season

KEYT

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Erin Jackson has won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval. The 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013. Jackson finished 0.12 seconds ahead of world champion Angelina Golikova of Russia. Jackson won two golds at the season-opening meet in Poland, becoming the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating title. In the men’s 5,000, Nils van der Poel of Sweden broke the world record.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content