Florida State beats Rutgers 1-0, heads to NCAA women’s final

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jaelin Howell scored in the 71st minute and Florida State advanced to the Women’s College Cup championship game with a 1-0 victory over Rutgers. The Seminoles will face the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between BYU and defending national champion Santa Clara. The top-ranked Seminoles defeated Michigan 1-0 on a golden goal in overtime to reach the semifinals. Florida State won national titles in 2014 and 2018 and is playing in its 12th College Cup. Howell broke through with a rebound goal from close range off a corner kick. Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque made four saves.