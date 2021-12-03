Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins, neck injury

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will start for the Giants (4-7). He replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10. Jones has started every game this season. He sustained what he said was a strained neck against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Jones had practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.