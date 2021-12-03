Skip to Content
Bueckers leads No. 2 UConn to 74-49 win over Seton Hall

By MATT SUGAM
Associated Press

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead No. 2 UConn past Seton Hall 74-49 in the teams’ Big East opener. The Huskies bounced back in their first game since losing on Nov. 22 to No. 1 South Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Christyn Williams added 17 points for UConn, Aaliyah Edwards scored 12 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10. Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall with 20 points and five assists. Mya Jackson scored 14 points and Sidney Cooks had 13.

