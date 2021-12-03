Blackhawks F Tyler Johnson sidelined by neck surgery

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery. A person with knowledge of the situation says Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had. Team physician Michael Terry says the 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago.