Robertson scores twice, streaking Stars top Blue Jackets 3-2

By LARY BUMP
Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored 68 seconds in and added the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the streaking Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. It was the Stars’ sixth consecutive win and seventh straight at home. They have outscored their opponents 21-7 during the winning streak. Tyler Seguin also scored for Dallas. Joe Pavelski and Jani Hakanpaa had two assists apiece. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves and improved to 5-0. Emergency starter Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus.

The Associated Press

