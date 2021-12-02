Rayo avoids Copa loss in shootout against 5th-tier team

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano came close to becoming the first top-flight club to be eliminated in the first round of the Copa del Rey this season but won a penalty shootout against fifth-division club Guijuelo. Rayo came out on top 4-3 in the shootout after the hosts missed a pair of penalties. The teams drew 1-1 after extra time. Rayo played a man down from the 79th minute because of a red card to defender Kevin Rodrígues. Valencia, Levante and Cádiz were among the other five first-division clubs that won against lower-tiered clubs in the first round.