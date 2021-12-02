Rangnick granted work permit to start Man United tenure

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his interim tenure as Manchester United manager. The 63-year-old German will be presented as coach on Friday and take charge of the team for the first time in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday. United announced Monday the hiring of Rangnick until the end of the season. He will then take up a role as a consultant for the club. He left his role as manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow. Michael Carrick has been in charge of the team since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on Nov. 21.