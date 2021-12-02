Odermatt masters Birds of Prey course to win super-G race

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Marco Odermatt of Switzerland smoothly glided through the steep and sun-drenched Birds of Prey course to win a men’s super-G race. It’s the second victory of the young season for the 24-year-old Odermatt. He captured a giant slalom race in Austria in October. Odermatt navigated the technical course in a time of 1 minute, 08.61 seconds to hold off Austria’s Matthias Mayer. The real surprise on a warm day at Beaver Creek was the performance of Canadian Broderick Thompson. Thompson found a fast line to wind up third and knock Germany’s Andreas Sander off the podium.