ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Riley Miller had 22 points as St. Thomas (MN) routed Crown College 73-53.Will Engels had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (4-4). Burt Hedstrom added six rebounds. Anders Nelson, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Tommies, had only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. Seth Royston had 10 rebounds for the Storm. Alec Testerman added eight rebounds.