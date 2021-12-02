Manfred: Union proposals would damage small markets

By STEPHEN HAWKINS and RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hours into Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the union’s proposal for greater free agency and wider salary arbitration would damage small-market teams. Owners locked out players at 12:01 a.m. Thursday following the expiration of the sport’s five-year collective bargaining agreement. Since 1976, players can become free agents after six seasons of major league service, The players’ association proposed starting with the 2023-24 offseason that it changes to six years or five years and age 30.5, with the age in the second option dropping to 29.5 starting in 2025-26.