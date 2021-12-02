Goodison Park turns toxic as Benitez’s Everton slumps in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Everton slumped to its heaviest home loss to fierce rival Liverpool in 39 years on Wednesday and the atmosphere turned toxic. “Sack the board” was the predominant chant that swirled around the storied stadium. The boos at the final whistle of the 4-1 defeat might have been the loudest heard there all season. One Everton fan was seen confronting the team’s director of football as he left the director’s box. Dissatisfaction at controversially hired manager Rafa Benitez and a club leadership under fire for its haphazard recruitment methods has come to a head. Everton is winless in its last eight Premier League matches and is plunging toward the relegation zone.