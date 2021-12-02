Skip to Content
Forbes leads Spurs in 114-83 win over shorthanded Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bryn Forbes had 18 points off the bench and the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to a season-high three games with a 114-83 victory over the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers. Doug McDermott added 16 points and Dejounte Murray had 15 points and 13 assists for the Spurs. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Blazers. Portland was led by CJ McCollum and Norman Powell with 16 points each.

The Associated Press

