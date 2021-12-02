Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:12 pm

Engstler helps No. 10 Louisville women rout No. 12 Michigan

KEYT

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Kianna Smith added 14 points and No. 10 Louisville used a 25-2 run over the first and second quarters to run past No. 12 Michigan 70-48 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cardinals initially struggled to find their footing with three traveling calls in the early minutes and were a step behind the Wolverines defensively in trailing 7-2. They took off from there with 13 unanswered points for a 15-9 lead entering the second quarter before pulling away to their sixth consecutive victory. Naz Hillmon had 12 points for Michigan.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content