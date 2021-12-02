Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:43 pm

Carrick leaves Man United after stint as interim manager

KEYT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Michael Carrick is leaving Manchester United after completing an unbeaten three-match stint as the club’s interim manager. United made the announcement minutes after United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday, which proved to be Carrick’s final game in charge following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21. He also led United to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League, sealing the team’s place in the knockout stage, and a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. United has hired Ralf Rangnick as its interim manager until the end of the season. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content