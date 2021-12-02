Colorado State fires Steve Addazio after 2 bumpy seasons

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Colorado State has fired football coach Steve Addazio after a tumultuous two seasons that included an ejection in what would prove to be his final game for the Rams. Addazio wrapped up his time in Fort Collins with a 4-12 record. His tenure got off to a rocky start last year when the university opened an investigation into the program’s handling of COVID-19 cases, which uncovered allegations of racism and verbal abuse toward athletes.