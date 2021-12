INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Madut Akec had a career-high 20 points as Detroit easily beat IUPUI 69-45 in a Horizon League opener. Antoine Davis had 19 points and 10 assists for Detroit (1-6, 1-0 Horizon League), which ended its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jeramy Shaw added six rebounds. B.J. Maxwell had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-1).