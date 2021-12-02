After shaky start, Gerson finally delivers for Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Gerson scored the winner midweek against Nantes to lift the nine-time French champions to second place in the French league behind PSG. His goal marked the end of a bad spell for the Brazilian who arrived in Marseille this summer amid high expectations but failed to adapt to coach’s Jorge Sampaoli’s system. Marseille now hopes Gerson will consistently step up as Marseille tries to secure a Champions League spot next season. Marseille hosts Brest on Saturday when PSG visits fifth-place Lens. PSG has a 12-point lead at the top of the standings though Marseille has one match in hand.