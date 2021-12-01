Smith, do-it-all Kessler lead No. 21 Auburn past UCF, 85-68

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 17 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and six blocks to lead No. 21 Auburn to an 85-68 victory over UCF. The Tigers held the Knights without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to take control in the second half. Freshman Jabari Smith scored 20 points for Auburn in its first game since winning two of three at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Darius Perry led UCF with 18 points but also committed eight turnovers.