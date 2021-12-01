Shooting stars Pickett, Hartman to clash in ACC title game

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the season with modest expectations. They will end it in the ACC championship game. Pickett rewrote Pitt’s record book in 2021, throwing for 40 touchdown passes while leading the Panthers to 10 wins. Hartman has accounted for 44 total touchdowns this year and won raves from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson for his maturity. Both players are on the Heisman Trophy ballot. Pickett downplays the individual awards, saying it’s a byproduct of team success.