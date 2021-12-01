Richardson scores 17, Oregon holds off UC Riverside 71-65

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 17 points and Oregon held off UC Riverside for a 71-65 victory. The game was tied at 58 with 7:34 remaining and UC Riverside kept it close, trailing just 65-63 with 2:18 to play. But De’Vion Harmon answered with a three-point play for the Ducks and N’Faly Dante sealed it at the free-throw line. Oregon (5-3) has won consecutive games since its 78-49 loss to then-No. 12 Houston in the Maui Invitational. Dominick Pickett scored 15 points to lead the Highlanders (5-4). Callum McRae and Zyon Pullin added 12 points apiece.