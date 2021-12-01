Rhoden, Richmond carry No. 25 Pirates past Wagner 85-63

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jared Rhoden had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kadary Richmond added 10 points, leading No. 25 Seton Hall to an 85-63 victory over Wagner. Richmond also added nine assists, six rebounds, four steals, and a blocked shot as Seton Hall (6-1) won its third straight game. Alexis Yetna added 11 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel chipped in 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. Raekwon Rodgers led Wagner (2-1) with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jahbril Price-Noel added 11 points and Elijah Ford had 10.