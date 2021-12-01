No. 11 Tennessee women use 18-5 3rd quarter to beat TTU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexus Dye had 20 points and nine rebounds, Tamari Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech 76-48. Tess Darby gave Tennessee its only double-digit lead of the first half on a 3-pointer to make it 30-19 and Dye scored the final eight Volunteer points of the half for a 38-30 lead. Tennessee outscored TTU 18-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Tennessee Tech opened the third-quarter scoring with a basket at 9:36 but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the quarter. The Lady Volunteers scored the opening eight points of the fourth for a 29-point lead before TTU made a basket with 7:41 left. Darby finished with 12 points, on four 3-pointers, for Tennessee.