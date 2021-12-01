No. 10 Arkansas rolls over Central Arkansas, 97-60

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench and No. 10 Arkansas won its seventh straight game to start the season, beating Central Arkansas 97-60. Central Arkansas made nine 3-pointers, including 7 of 10 in the first half, and trailed by six at halftime. The Razorbacks outscored the Bears 56-25 in the second half. Fayetteville native Collin Cooper led Central Arkansas with 13 points. Devo Davis and Au’Diese Toney had 16 points apiece for the Razorbacks.