Murray and D-Hop at Cards’ practice, game status uncertain

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence. Arizona has the league’s best record at 9-2 and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week. The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they travel to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout.