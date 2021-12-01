Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:44 am

Murray and D-Hop at Cards’ practice, game status uncertain

KEYT

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence. Arizona has the league’s best record at 9-2 and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week. The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they travel to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content