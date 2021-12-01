Skip to Content
Madrid beats Athletic Bilbao, increases Spanish league lead

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema scored a first-half winner as Real Madrid edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to extend its winning streak and increase its lead in the Spanish league. Benzema netted his league-leading 12th goal in the 40th minute to give Madrid a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions. Its unbeaten streak is at 10 matches. Madrid opened a seven-point lead over both Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad. It has 36 points from 15 matches. Atlético has a game in hand compared to its city rival. The game had been postponed from the ninth round. 

