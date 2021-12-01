LA Angels re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias to $58 million deal

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Angels. Iglesias was outstanding in his first season with the Angels after they acquired him in a trade with Cincinnati a year ago. The Cuban right-hander had 34 saves while going 7-5 with a 2.57 ERA and 103 strikeouts with only 12 walks in 65 appearances. Iglesias was the best thing to happen to the Angels’ annually beleaguered bullpen in several years, and the team didn’t take it for granted. Iglesias was perhaps the most desired reliever on the free agent market.