By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan beat Spezia 2-0 to provisionally move into second place in Serie A. It is two points above AC Milan, which plays relegation-threatened Genoa later. Serie A leader Napoli was playing at Sassuolo. Inter next faces Roma and former coach José Mourinho. Roma lost 1-0 at Bologna.