Gerrard can’t do Liverpool a favor as Villa loses to City

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Liverpool great Steven Gerrard couldn’t do his old club a favor. Now manager of Aston Villa, Gerrard saw his team lose 2-1 at home to Manchester City. City is one of the sides challenging Liverpool for the Premier League title. First-half goals by Portugal internationals Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva gave City a 2-0 lead at halftime. Silva’s goal was a sensational volley from Gabriel Jesus’ cross at the end of a break. Ollie Watkins reduced the deficit with a first-time finish from a corner to the near post but City held on helped by the second-half introduction of Jack Grealish.

