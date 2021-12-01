Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:02 pm

Cubs give Stroman $71M, 3-year deal to improve rotation

KEYT

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers. Chicago agreed to a $71 million, three-year contract with right-hander Marcus Stroman. Stroman gets $25 million in each of the next two seasons and has a $21 million player option for 2024. His option price could increase by $2 million each for 160 innings in 2022 and ’23. Stroman announced he was leaving the New York Mets for Chicago in a series of tweets a few hours before the labor contract between players and owners was set to expire. The Cubs later confirmed the deal.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content