Published 5:18 pm

Báez gets $140M birthday present, closes deal with Tigers

By STEVE KORNACKI
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez is hoping to be a big part of a turnaround with the Detroit Tigers. Báez celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday by signing a $140 million, six-year contact to play shortstop for the revitalized Tigers. The Tigers finished 77-85 in 2021 after going 23-35 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 47-114 in 2019. Báez was a star on the 2016 Chicago Cubs when they ended a long drought by winning the World Series.Báez is both flashy and effective with his glove, winning a Gold Glove in 2020. He batted a combined .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the New York Mets and Cubs.

