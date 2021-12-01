Skip to Content
Arizona hires UCLA assistant Nansen as defensive coordinator

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has hired UCLA defensive line coach Johnny Nansen as its defensive coordinator. He replaces Don Brown, who left to become the head coach at Massachusetts. Nansen spent the past two seasons coaching the Bruins’ defensive line and has coached in the Pac-12 since 2009. He previously spent six seasons as an assistant at Southern California, serving as assistant head coach while working with the linebackers and recruiting efforts from 2016 to 2018.

