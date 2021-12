EMMITSBURG, Md. — Deandre Thomas buried a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to send Mount St. Mary’s to a 72-70 victory over Howard. Thomas finished with 15 points, sinking 3 of 8 from distance, for the Mountaineers (3-5). Jalen Benjamin had 21 points and five assists. Elijah Hawkins had 19 points and six assists for the Bison (4-4).